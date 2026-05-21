Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,016 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Article Title

Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Positive Sentiment: Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Article Title

Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Article Title

Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also continues to focus on pipeline hopes, patent risks, and valuation moves, which keep investor attention on long-term execution rather than near-term financial results. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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