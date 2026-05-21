Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,335 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker's stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Shopify Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.58.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here