Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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