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Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Jabil logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sierra Summit Advisors LLC initiated a new position in Jabil, buying 4,119 shares worth about $939,000 in the fourth quarter. Institutional ownership remains high, with investors holding about 93.39% of the stock.
  • Jabil shares were up 3.5%, opening at $344.53, near their 12-month high of $372.37. The company also reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.69 versus estimates of $2.51 and revenue of $8.28 billion, up 23.1% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable June 2, though the yield is modest at 0.1%. Meanwhile, insiders sold shares last quarter, and analysts currently rate Jabil a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $290.63.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Jabil.

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,119 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $344.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.36 and a 200 day moving average of $257.98. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.52 and a 12-month high of $372.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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