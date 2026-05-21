Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,370 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11,487.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $24,533,000 after buying an additional 362,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,658,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 233,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,025 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 203,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Arkley acquired 8,117 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.02 per share, for a total transaction of $592,703.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 216,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,824,675.34. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 10,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.24 per share, with a total value of $732,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,699,921.96. The trade was a 12.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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