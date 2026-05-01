Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 952.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,537 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 71,982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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