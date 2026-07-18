Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 130.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SCHW opened at $101.66 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Charles Schwab estimates update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Analyst revisions and earnings preview

Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Liz Ann Sonders interview

Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted ongoing challenges around organic growth and hiring, which is informative for the wealth-management business but not an immediate stock catalyst. RIA benchmarking survey

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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