Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,743 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,501 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $628.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $703.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.24. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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