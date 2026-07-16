Sigma Planning Corp Sells 20,169 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 20,169 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $440.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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