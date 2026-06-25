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Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 6,539 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its Johnson & Johnson stake by 76.1% in the first quarter, buying 6,539 shares and bringing its total holding to 15,126 shares worth about $3.7 million.
  • Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of $2.70 on revenue of $24.06 billion, and the company lifted its full-year guidance to 11.45–11.65 EPS.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $253.04.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Johnson & Johnson.

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $580.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.73 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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