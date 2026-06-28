Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 9,572 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,926 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $368.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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