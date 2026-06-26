Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 8,601 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom and OpenAI unveiled Jalapeño, a custom AI inference chip that could strengthen Broadcom’s role in next-generation AI infrastructure and generate new demand for its networking and accelerator products. Reuters article on OpenAI/Broadcom custom chip

Broadcom and OpenAI unveiled Jalapeño, a custom AI inference chip that could strengthen Broadcom’s role in next-generation AI infrastructure and generate new demand for its networking and accelerator products. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was also tied to a new $35 billion AI platform aimed at expanding data-center compute capacity, reinforcing the company’s exposure to multi-year AI spending. Yahoo Finance article on AI platform

Broadcom was also tied to a new $35 billion AI platform aimed at expanding data-center compute capacity, reinforcing the company’s exposure to multi-year AI spending. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggested semiconductor weakness may be a buying opportunity, but broader AI sentiment remains uneven as investors question which parts of the ecosystem will see the biggest payoff. 247WallSt article on chip stocks

Market commentary suggested semiconductor weakness may be a buying opportunity, but broader AI sentiment remains uneven as investors question which parts of the ecosystem will see the biggest payoff. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s short-interest update reported 0 shares outstanding, which does not provide a meaningful signal for investors.

Broadcom’s short-interest update reported 0 shares outstanding, which does not provide a meaningful signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive AI headlines, AVGO has also been pressured by broader semiconductor volatility and reports of weakness in parts of the AI-chip complex. Yahoo Finance article on AVGO weakness

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $378.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.66 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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