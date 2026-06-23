Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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