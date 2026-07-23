Signature Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Signature Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. AMD and Anthropic Sign Major Chips-and-Investment Deal

Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, WSJ Reports

AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. AMD Stock Rises as Wells Fargo Gains ‘Further Confidence’ in Revenue after Anthropic Deal

Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also remains in focus ahead of its Aug. 4 earnings report and upcoming AI event, keeping expectations elevated for more customer wins and product updates.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $552.33 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $508.85 and its 200 day moving average is $337.19. The firm has a market cap of $900.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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