Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Article Title

Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Article Title

Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece suggested Broadcom could have further upside if AI infrastructure demand keeps accelerating, but this was largely a valuation and price-target discussion rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $376.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.13 and a 1-year high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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