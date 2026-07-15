Signet Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 102.4% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,988 shares of the company's stock worth $44,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,102 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 5.4%

SFM stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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