Signet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Signet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $267.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $282.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $331.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $267.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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