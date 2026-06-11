Signet Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.20 Million in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Signet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Signet Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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