Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,723 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $388.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $486.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.83. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $393.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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