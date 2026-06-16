Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,943,844,000 after buying an additional 202,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,133,397,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,136,801,000 after purchasing an additional 276,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,104,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $463.84 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.44 and a 52-week high of $473.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.53 and a 200-day moving average of $407.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. The trade was a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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