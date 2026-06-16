Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $114.32 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $114,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. 10Elms LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,016.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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