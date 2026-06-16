Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 262.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $933.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.96 and a 52 week high of $946.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $856.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $730.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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