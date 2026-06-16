Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 271.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,693 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $37,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AppLovin alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,351 shares of the company's stock worth $986,035,000 after purchasing an additional 446,392 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,331 shares of the company's stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 22,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.98, for a total value of $11,158,829.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,327,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,152,157,026.32. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $485.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.32. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $669.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here