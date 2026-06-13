Silversmith Partners I GP LLC Invests $100.84 Million in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Silversmith Partners I GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,324,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,842,000. LifeStance Health Group makes up approximately 100.0% of Silversmith Partners I GP LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silversmith Partners I GP LLC owned 3.68% of LifeStance Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 19,952.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised LifeStance Health Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Robert Bessler sold 575,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $4,611,772.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 986,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,186.62. The trade was a 36.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Shuey sold 243,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $1,951,763.24. Following the sale, the director owned 867,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,957,847.24. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,868,057 shares of company stock worth $55,048,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LFST opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.46 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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