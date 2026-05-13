Simcoe Capital LLC Takes Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Solaris Energy Infrastructure comprises approximately 4.6% of Simcoe Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simcoe Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,940,000 after acquiring an additional 248,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 12.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,830 shares of the company's stock worth $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 130,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,320 shares of the company's stock worth $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aj Teague acquired 2,750 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.98 per share, with a total value of $200,695.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,158.80. This trade represents a 33.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,093,693 shares of company stock worth $297,349,069 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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