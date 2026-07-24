Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 115,552 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $90,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 193,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,783,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $700,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $111,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,111,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPG opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $231.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. Simon Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,253,588.76. This represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,699,728.80. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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