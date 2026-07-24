Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Simon Property Group worth $137,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,969,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,694,610,000 after acquiring an additional 286,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,084,730,000 after purchasing an additional 312,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,950,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,610,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,593,872,000 after purchasing an additional 226,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,939,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,469,748,000 after purchasing an additional 569,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,588.76. The trade was a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5%

SPG opened at $225.06 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $231.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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