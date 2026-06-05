Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 234,587 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Simon Property Group worth $301,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $3,598,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 247,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,494,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,349 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $206.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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