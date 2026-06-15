Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 81,703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Simon Property Group worth $189,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $218.79 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $220.44. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.01 and a 200-day moving average of $193.83.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here