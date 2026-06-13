Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 43,231 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.74% of Simon Property Group worth $444,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,111,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after purchasing an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,158,000 after purchasing an additional 486,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $220.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here