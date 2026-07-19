Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,629 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $188.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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