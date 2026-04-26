Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 853.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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