Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $397.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $426.79 and its 200 day moving average is $378.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Reuters article

TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. MarketBeat article

The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Yahoo Finance article

TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Yahoo Finance article

The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and traders are flagging capex concerns, saying the surge in spending could compress free cash flow and keep the stock volatile in the near term. Benzinga article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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