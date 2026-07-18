Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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