Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 10,408 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 400.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $426.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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