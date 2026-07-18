Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 4,131 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,759 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $212.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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