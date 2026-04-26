Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 722.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,176,870,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CAT opened at $830.59 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $740.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $845.27. The firm has a market cap of $386.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $767.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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