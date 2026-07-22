Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,565 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Up 2.1%

XOM stock opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.90. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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