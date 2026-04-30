Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,527 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,657 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company's stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and have sold 218,422 shares worth $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 15.5%

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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