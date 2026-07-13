Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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