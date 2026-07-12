Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $12.34 on Friday, reaching $979.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,541,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $923.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here