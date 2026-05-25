Simplify Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after buying an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,918,000 after buying an additional 1,758,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after buying an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for MAVIRET in acute hepatitis C, a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Article Title

AbbVie received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for MAVIRET in acute hepatitis C, a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, also secured a positive CHMP opinion for Boey, adding another potential European growth catalyst for AbbVie’s aesthetics business. Article Title

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, also secured a positive CHMP opinion for Boey, adding another potential European growth catalyst for AbbVie’s aesthetics business. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie highlighted new oncology data at ASCO 2026, signaling continued momentum across its next-generation cancer pipeline and supporting longer-term growth expectations. Article Title

AbbVie highlighted new oncology data at ASCO 2026, signaling continued momentum across its next-generation cancer pipeline and supporting longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary remained constructive, with pieces calling AbbVie a strong dividend pick and a long-term buy, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Analyst and media commentary remained constructive, with pieces calling AbbVie a strong dividend pick and a long-term buy, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie plans 85 summer layoffs in California tied to its Allergan Aesthetics unit, a cost-cutting move that may draw attention but is not large enough on its own to materially change the investment case. Article Title

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $216.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.71 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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