Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,894 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Establishment Labs worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Establishment Labs by 31.2% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 102,494 shares of the company's stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 17.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,709,000 after buying an additional 152,299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 274,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 24.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 155,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Establishment Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $22,854,538. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Establishment Labs stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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