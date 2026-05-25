Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $30.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,979 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $1,066.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,004.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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