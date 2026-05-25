Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after acquiring an additional 267,058 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,066,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,361 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,432,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $633,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,362,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $719,555 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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