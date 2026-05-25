Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,350 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $17,135,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $339.30 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's payout ratio is 70.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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