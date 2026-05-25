Simplify Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Simplify Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 455.7% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 2,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.01 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $387.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.83, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here