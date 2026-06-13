SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 1,992.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.18.

View Our Latest Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.Liberty Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is 39.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $249,312.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,046,185.60. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $103,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 783,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,295,010. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 44,013 shares of company stock worth $1,414,929 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report).

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