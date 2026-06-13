SIR Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,464 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEU

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $144.65 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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