SIR Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in NRG Energy by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,515,458 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $241,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,567 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NRG Energy Stock Up 1.5%

NRG Energy stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73 and a beta of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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